CCMF superfans wait 11 hours in line for best spot

By Patrick Lloyd, Reporter
This group of friends spent 11 hours waiting for the VIP gate to open. Source: Patrick Lloyd (WMBF) This group of friends spent 11 hours waiting for the VIP gate to open. Source: Patrick Lloyd (WMBF)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A group of friends at Carolina Country Music Fest waited 11 hours for the gate to open so they could grab the best spots.

The group, mostly made up of locals, arrived at the VIP gate at 7 a.m. despite the fact that the gate didn’t open until 6 p.m.

The fans like Hayden Bannick love CCMF.

"I bought these tickets last year as soon as they first came out," Bannick said.

They say waiting all day for a spot is worth it.

“I wouldn't want to be anywhere else but waiting here at 7,” Tyler Kochan said.

They say country music unites them.

"I have now met some lifelong friends just from the CCMF,” Kristie Drew said. “We have just kept in touch, we go to other festivals together. And this one is by far the best festival."

