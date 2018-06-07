SLIDESHOW: CCMF weekend begins with kickoff concert

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The 2018 Carolina Country Music Festival officially got underway Thursday night with a kickoff concert in downtown Myrtle Beach.

Cole Swindel and Tracy Lawrence were some of the featured acts Thursday night. CCMF continues on Friday, with headliner Toby Keith and a host of other artists.

