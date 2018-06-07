SLIDESHOW: CCMF weekend begins with kickoff concert - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

SLIDESHOW: CCMF weekend begins with kickoff concert

The Carolina Country Music Fest got underway Thursday night with a kickoff concert. (Source: WMBF News) The Carolina Country Music Fest got underway Thursday night with a kickoff concert. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The 2018 Carolina Country Music Festival officially got underway Thursday night with a kickoff concert in downtown Myrtle Beach.

Cole Swindel and Tracy Lawrence were some of the featured acts Thursday night. CCMF continues on Friday, with headliner Toby Keith and a host of other artists.

We want to see your CCMF photos and videos. You can post them on our Facebook page, tweet them to us or send them to pics@wmbfnews.com.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

