Woman dismisses federal complaint against former Horry County detective accused of sexual assault

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A woman who accused a former Horry County Police Department detective of sexually assaulting her and forcing her to participate in nude catfights has officially dismissed her federal complaint against him, according to court records.

The case, filed by a woman known only as “Jane Doe 3,” named Allen Large as the former detective.

Large passed away in January.

The complaint still remains against Horry County, the Horry County Police Department, former police chief Saundra Rhodes and several of Large's supervisors.

Jane Doe 3 also filed court documents in regards to scheduling a trial against those remaining defendants. The plaintiff plans to call 12 witnesses and anticipates that four to five days will be required to present her side of the case.

Horry County and the HCPD plan to call five to six witnesses, needing about one to two days for their case, according to court records.

The other defendants plan to call seven or eight witnesses, needing about three days to present their case.

Correction: A previous version of this story erroneously reported that Jane Doe 3 is pregnant. Court documents in fact state that Jane Doe 3's counsel is pregnant, not Jane Doe 3. WMBF News regrets this error.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.