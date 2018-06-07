41-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash on U.S. 17 Bypass near Harrelson Boulevard

One person was killed in a crash Thursday night on the U.S. 17 Bypass. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – One man has died following a single-vehicle crash Thursday night on the U.S. 17 Bypass south of Harrelson Boulevard, according to police.

According to Horry County Coroner Darris Fowler, the victim has been identified as Derek Medeiros, 41, of the Myrtle Beach area. Medeiros, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died from trauma sustained in the accident.

Myrtle Beach police are investigating. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call police at 843- 918-1382.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.