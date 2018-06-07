Discussion on abortion leads to Democratic gubernatorial hopeful using expletive during Grand Strand forum

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The discussion got heated between two of the Democratic hopefuls for South Carolina governor during a forum Wednesday night along the Grand Strand.

Candidate Phil Noble reportedly grew agitated and wagged his finger at fellow hopeful Marguerite Willis, and used an expletive regarding their stance on abortion at the Grand Strand Action Together candidate forum at Horry Georgetown Technical College.

Video of the altercation is circulating online.

Willis said she had denied saying that Noble wants to “track fetuses" as part of his social agenda, and the denial of that statement set Noble off.

Noble’s campaign manager said the two candidates have a very friendly relationship and the moment during the forum shows the passion each one has to win the governor’s race.

According to the campaign manager, Noble was not trying to impede on woman’s rights at all, and wanted to set the record straight.

