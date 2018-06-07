Discussion on abortion leads to Democratic gubernatorial hopeful - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Discussion on abortion leads to Democratic gubernatorial hopeful using expletive during Grand Strand forum

By Audrey Biesk, Reporter
Connect
Left: Phil Noble; Right: Marguerite Willis (Source: WMBF News) Left: Phil Noble; Right: Marguerite Willis (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The discussion got heated between two of the Democratic hopefuls for South Carolina governor during a forum Wednesday night along the Grand Strand.

Candidate Phil Noble reportedly grew agitated and wagged his finger at fellow hopeful Marguerite Willis, and used an expletive regarding their stance on abortion at the Grand Strand Action Together candidate forum at Horry Georgetown Technical College.

Video of the altercation is circulating online.

Willis said she had denied saying that Noble wants to “track fetuses" as part of his social agenda, and the denial of that statement set Noble off.  

Noble’s campaign manager said the two candidates have a very friendly relationship and the moment during the forum shows the passion each one has to win the governor’s race.

According to the campaign manager, Noble was not trying to impede on woman’s rights at all, and wanted to set the record straight.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Discussion on abortion leads to Democratic gubernatorial hopeful using expletive during Grand Strand forumMore>>

  • Your Election HQ

    Decision 2018

    Decision 2018

    Local and national political news and info 

    More >>

    Local and national political news and info 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly