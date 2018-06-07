FIRST ALERT: Increasing humidity and a few storms through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Typical early summer weather will return for Friday through most of next week.

Tonight will be mild and a bit more muggy than the last few nights with temperatures dropping into the lower 70s at the beach and upper 60s to near 70 inland.

Friday will see a surge of higher humidity move into the area adding more mugginess to the day and increasing the risk of a few pop up showers and storms. The best chance of a brief downpour will be the first half of the day near the beaches and the afternoon and evening across the Pee Dee. Temperatures will reach the middle and upper 80s by the afternoon.

The weekend will feature more heat and humidity with temperatures both Saturday and Sunday in the upper 80s to lower 90s. High humidity will keep a muggy feeling around along with the risk of a few afternoon and evening showers and storms.

Rain chances will creep up a bit early next week with Monday featuring the best risk of storms.

