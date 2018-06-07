Boys and Girls Club of Grand Strand Teams up with Wyndham Resorts

Proceeds from a golf tournament were set to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand. (Source: WMBF News)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A child was being helped out with every swing and putt Thursday in North Myrtle Beach.

As dozens travel from one hole to the next, money is being sent to the Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand, as Wyndham Resorts named the club as the beneficiary of their annual golf tournament.

"This is an awesome opportunity," said Dione Buonto, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand. "We're blessed by such kind people who want to go out, have fun and play golf, but also know that what they're doing today is raising funds for our new building, so it's amazing."

What they're doing is helping out kids like Zaria Brown of the Boys and Girls Club.

"I've met friends through the Boys and Girls Club," Brown said. "I've overcome a lot of challenges through the Boys and Girls Club, and they've helped me raise money for other kids in my school to go to college as well as myself."

Travis Bary, executive vice president of Wyndham Resorts, said the investment is a "no-brainer."

"It's important for us to raise money for local charities, something that's going to make an impact here in Horry County. We're out here at the beautiful Dye Club Barefoot Resort in North Myrtle Beach, and we'd love to keep all these dollars in town."

Sixteen of the 18 seniors involved in the Boys and Girls Club who recently graduated high school will be going to college.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.