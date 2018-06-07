Country music star stops at Myrtle Beach diner ahead of CCMF per - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Country music star stops at Myrtle Beach diner ahead of CCMF performance

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
Country star Brett Eldredge poses with an employee at Eggs Up Grill in Myrtle Beach. (Source: Eggs Up Grill Facebook page) Country star Brett Eldredge poses with an employee at Eggs Up Grill in Myrtle Beach. (Source: Eggs Up Grill Facebook page)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – One country music star decided to enjoy some of the Grand Strand’s culinary delights a day before his performance at the Carolina Country Music Festival.

A photo posted to the Facebook page of Eggs Up Grill’s 38th Avenue North location in Myrtle Beach shows a restaurant staffer posing with singer Brett Eldredge.

Information on CCMF’s website states Eldredge is set to perform on the Coors Light main stage on Friday.

According to his official website, Eldredge has released four studio albums, the most recent being a self-titled disc that is available now.

Eldredge has placed seven songs on the Billboard Hot 100 list, including “Don’t Ya,” “Drunk on Your Love” and “The Long Way,” according to information from Billboard.

His CCMF bio states his first two albums landed in the top two positions of Billboard’s country chart, with six singles in a row hitting No. 1. He also scored the Country Music Association’s New Artist of the Year award in 2014.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT: Pockets of heavy rain, lightning likely Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Pockets of heavy rain, lightning likely Tuesday

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 7:51 AM EDT2018-06-12 11:51:42 GMT
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather

    We are waking up to leftover showers and some low fog this morning. We’ll get some breaks from the rain in the morning and then another round of showers and storms this afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but pockets of heavy rain and lightning will be likely.

    More >>

    We are waking up to leftover showers and some low fog this morning. We’ll get some breaks from the rain in the morning and then another round of showers and storms this afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but pockets of heavy rain and lightning will be likely.

    More >>

  • 2018 SC Voters election guide: Ballot questions, polling places, and more on the June 12 primaries

    2018 SC Voters election guide: Ballot questions, polling places, and more on the June 12 primaries

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 6:33 AM EDT2018-06-12 10:33:05 GMT
    (Source: WIS)(Source: WIS)
    (Source: WIS)(Source: WIS)

    There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12.  If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.

    More >>

    There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12.  If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.

    More >>

  • South Carolina primary elections: what to know before hitting the polls

    South Carolina primary elections: what to know before hitting the polls

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 7:10 AM EDT2018-06-12 11:10:08 GMT
    Horry County election officials prepare ahead of the South Carolina primary. (Source: WMBF News)Horry County election officials prepare ahead of the South Carolina primary. (Source: WMBF News)

    HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - We are just one day out from the South Carolina Primary election. While candidates across both parties are making a final push to get your vote, there are a few things to keep in mind before you head to the polls that could help make your voting experience go smoothly.

    More >>

    HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - We are just one day out from the South Carolina Primary election. While candidates across both parties are making a final push to get your vote, there are a few things to keep in mind before you head to the polls that could help make your voting experience go smoothly.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly