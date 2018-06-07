Country music star stops at Myrtle Beach diner ahead of CCMF performance

Country star Brett Eldredge poses with an employee at Eggs Up Grill in Myrtle Beach. (Source: Eggs Up Grill Facebook page)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – One country music star decided to enjoy some of the Grand Strand’s culinary delights a day before his performance at the Carolina Country Music Festival.

A photo posted to the Facebook page of Eggs Up Grill’s 38th Avenue North location in Myrtle Beach shows a restaurant staffer posing with singer Brett Eldredge.

Information on CCMF’s website states Eldredge is set to perform on the Coors Light main stage on Friday.

According to his official website, Eldredge has released four studio albums, the most recent being a self-titled disc that is available now.

Eldredge has placed seven songs on the Billboard Hot 100 list, including “Don’t Ya,” “Drunk on Your Love” and “The Long Way,” according to information from Billboard.

His CCMF bio states his first two albums landed in the top two positions of Billboard’s country chart, with six singles in a row hitting No. 1. He also scored the Country Music Association’s New Artist of the Year award in 2014.

