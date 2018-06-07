MBPD will use new mobile command center during CCMF - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

MBPD will use new mobile command center during CCMF

By Erin Edwards, Reporter
The Myrtle Beach Police Department's mobile command center will be used during the Carolina Country Music Festival. (Source: Erin Edwards) The Myrtle Beach Police Department's mobile command center will be used during the Carolina Country Music Festival. (Source: Erin Edwards)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Emergency personnel are gearing up for the Carolina Country Music Festival.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department has been planning security for this event for a year. Capt. Joey Crosby said they have been looking to other areas to see how they handle big events.

One thing Crosby says will help officers take on the crowds is their new mobile command center.

“It’s a very huge asset for us to have,” he said.

This is the first year the department is using the command center for the event.

“They’re going to have a lot of cameras out there so they’re going to be able to keep their eyes on everybody,” said CCMF organizer Bob Durkin.

MBPD’s 800 cameras throughout the city will keep an eye on the venue and surrounding areas.

“We can monitor the traffic pattern around Kings Highway, Ocean Boulevard, in and around the festival site. It’s not only important for us to know what’s happening here, but also what’s happening in and around this area,” said Crosby.

“We’ll keep a close eye on what’s going on and working closely with the cops to make sure we have everything covered,” said Lt. Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.

MBFR are also ready with their command center and they’ll have seven crews around the venue, including EMS. Evans said many of the calls they receive during this event are usually heat- or alcohol-related.

“Drink plenty of water, wear sunscreen. If you need us, you can find us in our blue shirts. Please don’t hesitate to ask,” he said.

Officers are encouraging those at CCMF who see something, to say something. The MBPD tipline is open at (843) 918-INFO.

