Magnolia Mall closes early Thursday while police investigate threat

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence police responded to Magnolia Mall Thursday evening after a threat was called in, according to Florence Police Lt. Mike Brandt.

Brandt said a man called and stated he intended to harm people inside the mall, as well as himself.

Law enforcement found no evidence of a violent act following a search of the mall, according to Brandt

A message on the mall's website stated it was closed as of 7 p.m. Thursday and will reopen Friday at 10 a.m.

This incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at (843) 665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at (888) CRIME-SC.

