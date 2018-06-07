Winning $300K Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Little River

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – A $300,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold at a Little River convenience store.

According to a press release from the South Carolina Education Lottery, the winning ticket from Wednesday’s drawing was bought at the Speedway #4590 on 1444 U.S. 17 in Little River.

The Little River ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1 to see the $100,000 top prize multiplied to $300,000.

Wednesday’s winning Palmetto Cash 5 numbers are: 5, 10, 17, 20, and 22, with a Power-Up number of 3.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. For more information, click here.

