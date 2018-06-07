Gag order issued in case of mother charged in 1-year-old daughte - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Gag order issued in case of mother charged in 1-year-old daughter’s death

Breanna Lewis (Source: Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office) Breanna Lewis (Source: Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A gag order has been placed on the case involving Breanna Lewis, the 19-year-old mother charged in connection with the death of 11-month old Harlee Lewis, according to officials with the Chesterfield County Clerk of Court’s Office.

The exact reason for implementing the gag order was not immediately known.

Lewis is accused of lying to deputies about her baby being abducted just hours before the child’s body was found inside a diaper box in the middle of a field last week.

The suspect is charged with improper disposal of human remains and filing a false police report.

The death of Baby Harlee has led to an outpouring of grief from those within the community. On Wednesday evening, hundreds of people gathered in the parking lot of the Chesterfield County Courthouse for a candlelight vigil to remember the life of the child.

