Racist letters, apparently sent by the KKK, wind up at Robeson County homes

Letters appearing to be from the Ku Klux Klan have been arriving at Robeson County homes. (Source: Red Springs Police/WMBF News)

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - Residents in the Red Springs community are upset after racially offensive letters in a bag weighed down by rice were thrown in their yards.

This week, two families have received the letters, one of which had a CD inside.

One of the letters was found in Stephanie McArthur's father's yard on North Main Street Tuesday afternoon. McArthur said she came over to find her dad angry and on edge.

"He didn't know whether this was something that they were going to come back and try to like they say back in the day, shoot up or something like that," McArthur said.

The letter lists accusations against African Americans, such as “shattering tens of millions of Whites lives with rampant vicious murders, violent assaults, and rapes,” and “Bankrupting America with Prison Costs and breaking down our Justice system into the joke it is today.”

It also targets Jews, saying "The blacks and Jews have pushed too far and will never stop pushing. Their day of reckoning is near."

On the bottom right-hand side of the letter is the insignia of the reported sender, the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan.

"You will always have these types of people, but now it seem like they're more bold," McArthur said.

Another letter with the same message was found in a yard on Peachtree Street. Red Springs Police Chief Ronnie Patterson has been a resident for 50 years and a part of the police department for 30. He said while he's never seen something like this in the area, he's not surprised.

"There's a lot of hate crime and hate things going on now. We're starting to see a rise of things, racism," Patterson said.

As for McArthur, she said the last time she witnessed something like this was many years ago, when she was a little girl. She said today, this type of blatant racism is not as tolerable.

"We'll never go back to the things on that letter, so it is what it is and we just need to stand together and let them know that we will not tolerate this ignorance," McArthur said.

Patterson said other police departments in surrounding areas have found similar letters. In the Hope community near Red Springs, authorities collected 21 letters with the same message this week.

"We will not tolerate it here in Red Springs by anyone or any race, so it's zero when it comes to other people mistreating others because of their race," Patterson said.

He added that right now, officers are looking at surveillance cameras and talking to people who may have seen who left the letters.

