Racist letters, apparently sent by the KKK, wind up at Robeson C - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Racist letters, apparently sent by the KKK, wind up at Robeson County homes

By Nia Watson, Reporter
Connect
Letters appearing to be from the Ku Klux Klan have been arriving at Robeson County homes. (Source: Red Springs Police/WMBF News) Letters appearing to be from the Ku Klux Klan have been arriving at Robeson County homes. (Source: Red Springs Police/WMBF News)

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - Residents in the Red Springs community are upset after racially offensive letters in a bag weighed down by rice were thrown in their yards.

This week, two families have received the letters, one of which had a CD inside.

One of the letters was found in Stephanie McArthur's father's yard on North Main Street Tuesday afternoon. McArthur said she came over to find her dad angry and on edge.

"He didn't know whether this was something that they were going to come back and try to like they say back in the day, shoot up or something like that," McArthur said.

The letter lists accusations against African Americans, such as “shattering tens of millions of Whites lives with rampant vicious murders, violent assaults, and rapes,” and “Bankrupting America with Prison Costs and breaking down our Justice system into the joke it is today.”

It also targets Jews, saying "The blacks and Jews have pushed too far and will never stop pushing. Their day of reckoning is near."

On the bottom right-hand side of the letter is the insignia of the reported sender, the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan.

"You will always have these types of people, but now it seem like they're more bold," McArthur said.

Another letter with the same message was found in a yard on Peachtree Street. Red Springs Police Chief Ronnie Patterson has been a resident for 50 years and a part of the police department for 30. He said while he's never seen something like this in the area, he's not surprised.

"There's a lot of hate crime and hate things going on now. We're starting to see a rise of things, racism," Patterson said.

As for McArthur, she said the last time she witnessed something like this was many years ago, when she was a little girl. She said today, this type of blatant racism is not as tolerable.

"We'll never go back to the things on that letter, so it is what it is and we just need to stand together and let them know that we will not tolerate this ignorance," McArthur said.

Patterson said other police departments in surrounding areas have found similar letters. In the Hope community near Red Springs, authorities collected 21 letters with the same message this week.

"We will not tolerate it here in Red Springs by anyone or any race, so it's zero when it comes to other people mistreating others because of their race," Patterson said.

He added that right now, officers are looking at surveillance cameras and talking to people who may have seen who left the letters.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT: Pockets of heavy rain, lightning likely Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Pockets of heavy rain, lightning likely Tuesday

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 7:51 AM EDT2018-06-12 11:51:42 GMT
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather

    We are waking up to leftover showers and some low fog this morning. We’ll get some breaks from the rain in the morning and then another round of showers and storms this afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but pockets of heavy rain and lightning will be likely.

    More >>

    We are waking up to leftover showers and some low fog this morning. We’ll get some breaks from the rain in the morning and then another round of showers and storms this afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but pockets of heavy rain and lightning will be likely.

    More >>

  • 2018 SC Voters election guide: Ballot questions, polling places, and more on the June 12 primaries

    2018 SC Voters election guide: Ballot questions, polling places, and more on the June 12 primaries

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 6:33 AM EDT2018-06-12 10:33:05 GMT
    (Source: WIS)(Source: WIS)
    (Source: WIS)(Source: WIS)

    There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12.  If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.

    More >>

    There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12.  If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.

    More >>

  • South Carolina primary elections: what to know before hitting the polls

    South Carolina primary elections: what to know before hitting the polls

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 7:10 AM EDT2018-06-12 11:10:08 GMT
    Horry County election officials prepare ahead of the South Carolina primary. (Source: WMBF News)Horry County election officials prepare ahead of the South Carolina primary. (Source: WMBF News)

    HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - We are just one day out from the South Carolina Primary election. While candidates across both parties are making a final push to get your vote, there are a few things to keep in mind before you head to the polls that could help make your voting experience go smoothly.

    More >>

    HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - We are just one day out from the South Carolina Primary election. While candidates across both parties are making a final push to get your vote, there are a few things to keep in mind before you head to the polls that could help make your voting experience go smoothly.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly