Attorney arrested after allegedly exposing himself near Surfside Beach beach access

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Surfside Beach police arrested an area attorney Tuesday for allegedly exposing himself near a beach access.

According to a press release from the Surfside Beach Police Department, Jacob Leon Parrott, 58, of Myrtle Beach, was charged with indecent exposure.

Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state Parrott was released Wednesday afternoon on a $1,000 bond.

Police went to the 700 block of North Ocean Boulevard Tuesday afternoon after reports came in that a man was seen masturbating in public near a beach access, the release stated.

The suspect ran onto the beach, but officers were able to catch him and place him under arrest.

Parrott claimed to be an area attorney, according to police. The release added that he has been charged in similar incidents in the past.

Documents from the South Carolina Supreme Court state that attorney Jacob Leon Parrott was suspended for nine months in August 2017.

According to court records, Parrott was arrested and charged with voyeurism in August 2016 after using a cellphone to take a picture up a woman’s skirt in a grocery store. He eventually pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and battery.

