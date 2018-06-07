Darlington County deputies make arrest in nightclub shooting, more arrests expected

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Darlington County, SC (WMBF) - The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says it has made an arrest in the overnight shooting at a nightclub.

Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says the department has one person in custody and more arrests are expected.

The shooting occurred at Studio 54 at the intersection of Timmonsville Hwy. and W. McIver Rd. during the early morning hours on June 5.

One person with at least one gunshot wound was taken from the scene in a personal vehicle before deputies arrived, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office. The driver stopped at a gas station and met with EMS and deputies.



The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in this investigation.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved