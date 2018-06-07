Jurors from across SC will be chosen for federal trial of man accused of killing two Conway bank employees

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Federal court documents have revealed that 12 jurors and 6 alternates will be chosen from across the state for the federal trial of the man accused of killing two Conway bank employees last year.

Brandon Council is facing federal charges after reportedly shooting and killing Donna Major and Katie Skeen at the CresCom Bank in August 2017.

Council is not expected to go to trial until the beginning of next year. His defense attorneys and the prosecution continue to discuss how this jury panel should be selected and questioned, the documents state.

The prosecution has proposed that standard jury questionnaires be distributed to 2,000 people across the Palmetto State in October; jury selection is expected to take 3 to 5 weeks to complete. With consideration to the guilt and penalty phase, the trial is expected to take 9 to 11 weeks.

