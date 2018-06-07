Police: Mother arrested after newborn tests positive for cocaine, methadone

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A 32-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday after her newborn baby allegedly tested positive for cocaine and methadone earlier this week.

Tina Marie Jolly, 32, is charged with unlawful neglect of child.

According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, officers responded to Grand Strand Medical Center on Sunday where a nurse presented drug tests indicating that both Jolly and the child tested positive for cocaine and methadone. The baby was born on the same day the drug test was administered, the report says.

DSS was notified and the child was placed in the care of the hospital. Police say a warrant was then obtained for the suspect’s arrest.

Jolly is currently being held at the Myrtle Beach Jail.

