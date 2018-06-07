Sea turtle nest with 143 eggs discovered in Myrtle Beach - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Sea turtle nest with 143 eggs discovered in Myrtle Beach

he first sea turtle nest of the year was found last week on 55th Avenue North (Source: City of MB Facebook page) he first sea turtle nest of the year was found last week on 55th Avenue North (Source: City of MB Facebook page)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The first sea turtle nest of the year was found last week on 55th Avenue North, according to an online post from the city of Myrtle Beach.

The nest, which was discovered on June 2, contained 143 eggs.

Giant sea turtles return to the beach where they were born to lay eggs, nearly always at night. When they climb out of the ocean and onto the sand, they leave a distinctive crawl mark with their flippers, the post says.

The nest has been relocated to Myrtle Beach State Park.

If you spot sea turtle tracks this summer, take note of the location and report it to Ranger Wilson at 843-238-0874.

