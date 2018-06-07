Restaurant Scorecard: Celebrity chef opens new spot, high scores and low scores at other locations

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A celebrity chef opened a new spot along the Grand Strand, and some high scores and a lower score to tell you about, before you go out. We've got your dining details covered in this week's Restaurant Scorecard.

One of the newest restaurants planning a grand opening for this Saturday is Lulu's Restaurant. Owned by the famed sister of Jimmy Buffett, Chef and author Lucy will open her third location of seafood, sandwiches, salads and other traditional items. The new 450-seat, 17,000-square-foot spot is on the Intracoastal Waterway, in Dockside Village along Barefoot Landing at 4954 US 17 South, in North Myrtle Beach. It's expected to offer live music all week, along with family activities like a beach, ropes climbing course and arcade. State health inspectors issued the permit on May 30.



Hi Fi Coffee Bar is new at 918 North Ocean Blvd., in Myrtle Beach. Whether you're looking for fresh-brewed coffee, beverages or snacks, the local owner says you'll find it here. Hi-Fi includes references to the old high fidelity music theme scattered throughout the spot. Inspectors gave them a near perfect 98 recently, taking off points for lack of a test kit to measure some of the sanitizing solutions.



If you're looking for breakfast and lunch seven days a week at a local spot, Joe's Diner By The Airport is at 2895 Fred Nash Blvd. in Myrtle Beach. You'll find eggs to burgers to country fried steak, even a buffet with a fruit bar. Inspectors gave the diner a perfect 100 at a recent inspection. Congrats to them.



Wrapping it up this week is the BlueWater Cafe and Tiki Bar, it's at 2001 South Ocean Blvd. in Myrtle Beach. Inspectors gave it an 89, taking off points for cold products on the cook line observed with water standing in the containers. Cases of bread were observed stored on the walk in cooler floor, a box of fries and uncooked chicken wings observed with ice buildup from walk in freezer leak. That leak was observed the walk in freezer, and ice buildup was observed along the back of the walk in freezer.



Remember, each spot should have their letter grade posted, if you don't see it, just ask.

