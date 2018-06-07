Restaurant Scorecard: Celebrity chef opens new spot, high scores - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Restaurant Scorecard: Celebrity chef opens new spot, high scores and low scores at other locations

One of the newest restaurants planning a grand opening for this Saturday is Lulu's Restaurant.  Owned by the famed sister of Jimmy Buffett, Chef and author Lucy will open her third location of seafood, sandwiches, salads and other traditional items.(WMBF) One of the newest restaurants planning a grand opening for this Saturday is Lulu's Restaurant.  Owned by the famed sister of Jimmy Buffett, Chef and author Lucy will open her third location of seafood, sandwiches, salads and other traditional items.(WMBF)
Hi Fi Coffee Bar is new at 918 North Ocean Blvd., in Myrtle Beach. (Source: WMBF News) Hi Fi Coffee Bar is new at 918 North Ocean Blvd., in Myrtle Beach. (Source: WMBF News)
If you're looking for breakfast and lunch seven days a week at a local spot, Joe's Diner By The Airport is at 2895 Fred Nash Blvd. in Myrtle Beach. (Source: WMBF News) If you're looking for breakfast and lunch seven days a week at a local spot, Joe's Diner By The Airport is at 2895 Fred Nash Blvd. in Myrtle Beach. (Source: WMBF News)
BlueWater Cafe and Tiki Bar, at 2001 South Ocean Blvd. in Myrtle Beach got an 89, with inspectors taking off points for cold products on the cook line observed with water standing in the containers. (Source: DHEC) BlueWater Cafe and Tiki Bar, at 2001 South Ocean Blvd. in Myrtle Beach got an 89, with inspectors taking off points for cold products on the cook line observed with water standing in the containers. (Source: DHEC)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A celebrity chef opened a new spot along the Grand Strand, and some high scores and a lower score to tell you about, before you go out. We've got your dining details covered in this week's Restaurant Scorecard.

One of the newest restaurants planning a grand opening for this Saturday is Lulu's Restaurant.  Owned by the famed sister of Jimmy Buffett, Chef and author Lucy will open her third location of seafood, sandwiches, salads and other traditional items.  The new 450-seat, 17,000-square-foot spot is on the Intracoastal Waterway, in Dockside Village along Barefoot Landing at 4954 US 17 South, in North Myrtle Beach.  It's expected to offer live music all week, along with family activities like a beach, ropes climbing course and arcade.  State health inspectors issued the permit on May 30.

Hi Fi Coffee Bar is new at 918 North Ocean Blvd., in Myrtle Beach.  Whether you're looking for fresh-brewed coffee, beverages or snacks, the local owner says you'll find it here.  Hi-Fi includes references to the old high fidelity music theme scattered throughout the spot.  Inspectors gave them a near perfect 98 recently, taking off points for lack of a test kit to measure some of the sanitizing solutions.

If you're looking for breakfast and lunch seven days a week at a local spot, Joe's Diner By The Airport is at 2895 Fred Nash Blvd. in Myrtle Beach.  You'll find eggs to burgers to country fried steak, even a buffet with a fruit bar.  Inspectors gave the diner a perfect 100 at a recent inspection. Congrats to them.

Wrapping it up this week is the BlueWater Cafe and Tiki Bar, it's at 2001 South Ocean Blvd. in Myrtle Beach. Inspectors gave it an 89, taking off points for cold products on the cook line observed with water standing in the containers. Cases of bread were observed stored on the walk in cooler floor, a box of fries and uncooked chicken wings observed with ice buildup from walk in freezer leak. That leak was observed the walk in freezer, and ice buildup was observed along the back of the walk in freezer.

Remember, each spot should have their letter grade posted, if you don't see it, just ask.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT: Pockets of heavy rain, lightning likely Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Pockets of heavy rain, lightning likely Tuesday

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 7:51 AM EDT2018-06-12 11:51:42 GMT
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather

    We are waking up to leftover showers and some low fog this morning. We’ll get some breaks from the rain in the morning and then another round of showers and storms this afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but pockets of heavy rain and lightning will be likely.

    More >>

    We are waking up to leftover showers and some low fog this morning. We’ll get some breaks from the rain in the morning and then another round of showers and storms this afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but pockets of heavy rain and lightning will be likely.

    More >>

  • 2018 SC Voters election guide: Ballot questions, polling places, and more on the June 12 primaries

    2018 SC Voters election guide: Ballot questions, polling places, and more on the June 12 primaries

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 6:33 AM EDT2018-06-12 10:33:05 GMT
    (Source: WIS)(Source: WIS)
    (Source: WIS)(Source: WIS)

    There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12.  If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.

    More >>

    There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12.  If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.

    More >>

  • South Carolina primary elections: what to know before hitting the polls

    South Carolina primary elections: what to know before hitting the polls

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 7:10 AM EDT2018-06-12 11:10:08 GMT
    Horry County election officials prepare ahead of the South Carolina primary. (Source: WMBF News)Horry County election officials prepare ahead of the South Carolina primary. (Source: WMBF News)

    HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - We are just one day out from the South Carolina Primary election. While candidates across both parties are making a final push to get your vote, there are a few things to keep in mind before you head to the polls that could help make your voting experience go smoothly.

    More >>

    HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - We are just one day out from the South Carolina Primary election. While candidates across both parties are making a final push to get your vote, there are a few things to keep in mind before you head to the polls that could help make your voting experience go smoothly.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly