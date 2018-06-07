2018 CCMF offers even more experiences and a new app for attendees

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The countdown clock has almost hit zero. Thursday is the official kick-off to Carolina Country Music Fest!

The gates will open at 6 p.m. for the McDonald's Thursday Night Kick-Off Concert with Cole Swindell and Tracy Lawrence powered by MyrtleBeach.com and presented by Carolina Cool.

As thousands of people will be heading into town this weekend, festival organizers say you can expect a lot of new improvements for this year's big show.

Not only are safety measures improving, but the organizer of CCMF, Bob Durkin, said this year’s festival will have a whole line-up of new experiences all country music fans can enjoy this weekend.

Durkin said his team made some adjustments to make sure everyone has a great experience. He said the festival is welcoming a new concept called "Country Corral." It'll be in the back of general admission with sound systems and large screens. This will offer concert-goers who prefer a more relaxed setting away from the crowd to still be fully immersed in the show.



Another new addition will be a "Singer-Songwriter" piece. This experience will connect the audience to the artists and songs on a more personal level, through artists explaining the background story of the song they perform.



Durkin also said the part of the stage that comes into the crowd has doubled in size this year allowing headliners to walk even farther into the crowd, providing a better view and experience all around. Durkin said he just hopes this festival continues to grow in the future.

“You know Billboard magazine ranked it the number 4 country music festivals in the country, which is pretty exciting… and I think we just want to show what Myrtle Beach has to offer and Carolina Country Music Fest. We’ve done a great job so far. Next year is going to be our 5th year and we have some really exciting announcements for that—we’re going to make it very special. But I think we’ve been so excited about the way Myrtle Beach has accepted us and the way that country music fans from all over the country have really basically taken us in and treated us as one of the best country music festivals that there is,” said Durkin.

With all these new improvements at the festival this year, CCMF also has an app with new features to help you navigate and plan out your whole weekend. Durkin said every year the app has been one of the best tools to keep festival-goers in the know and connected. You can follow along with the line-up and schedules.

New this year, there are multiple interactive maps. If you tap icons on the map, you'll learn more about the vendors, on-site activities, the stages, and it even extends beyond the festival grounds to help explore all Myrtle Beach has to offer. Another addition this year is the "Friend Finder." It allows you to easily locate your friends at the festival. A photo booth is also new to the app this year. You can take pictures through filters of different headliners to make it appear like they're in the picture with you.



Durkin said every year, the app just keeps getting better.

“We have obviously push notifications in case there’s any major changes… in case there’s anything exciting happening. We have a lot of different cool announcements coming throughout the festival and you can always get those on the app, and I think that’s the number one spot where people can go for any information that they need,” said Durkin.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.