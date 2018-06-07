FIRST ALERT: Hot and humid, chance of pop up storms this afternoon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The heat and humidity are back. This also means the return of a small chance for afternoon pop up storm chances. Today stays mostly dry, but pop up storms become a little more numerous tomorrow. That being said, we don’t have a washout in the forecast. Highs today will be in the mid-80s to low 90s with a mostly sunny sky.

This weekend's forecast for Carolina Country Music Festival is trending mostly dry with only a few isolated showers through the end of the concert weekend on Sunday afternoon. Temperatures trending back up into the upper 80s with the humidity making it feel hotter.

