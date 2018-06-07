Fire crews battle house fire in Little River; no injuries reported

Fire crews with Horry County Fire Rescue and North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue battled a house fire at 4273 Arabella Way Thursday morning (Source: NMB Fire Rescue)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Fire crews with Horry County Fire Rescue and North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue battled a house fire at 4273 Arabella Way Thursday morning, according to tweets from HCFR.

The first units arrived on scene after 1:00 a.m. and reported a single-family home well involved with fire through the roof, HCFR says. No one was injured in the incident.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

