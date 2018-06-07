No injuries reported after RV fire in Horry County

Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue and North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue battled an RV fire at 3456 Sea Mountain Highway Thursday morning (Source: HCFR)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue and North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue battled an RV fire at 3456 Sea Mountain Highway Thursday morning, according to tweets from HCFR.

Firefighters arrived on scene after 2:00 a.m. and reported a working fire in a travel trailer, HCFR says. No one was injured in the incident.

