One injured in early-morning house trailer fire in Green Sea

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was injured in a house trailer fire at 5187 Kizzy Lane in Green Sea Thursday morning, according to tweets from Horry County Fire Rescue.

The first units arrived on scene after 2:00 a.m. and reported a stove fire in the single-wide trailer, HCFR says.

An occupant was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Their condition is not known at this time.

The Loris Fire Department also responded to the incident.

