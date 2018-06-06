Test day at Darlington has drivers excited

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - Champions galore at Darlington Raceway. It's test day.

Not the most favorite day for drivers, but one of the most anticipated for Danny Suarez of Joe Gibbs Racing.

"It's not easy to test anymore so every time we get an opportunity, we try to take advantage of it."

"Testing is probably not the favorite thing for a driver," Nascar legend Matt Kenseth says. "It's always fun to come to Darlington."

Days like this give drivers the chance to test to test their tires, and do what they do best without the pressure of racing against time.

"When you have a test like this, you can learn a lot of things," Suarez says. "The car that we are testing today is not the car we're going to race with, but there's a lot of stuff we can learn about the tires, and different setups."

With his brief retirement stint over, Matt Kenseth has mixed feelings about the pressure to perform.

"It's definitely different but you still put everything you have into it," he said. "You certainly want results at the end of the day."

Kenseth says it feels good to be back inside the car. The next event for him will be this weekend at Michigan International Speedway.

