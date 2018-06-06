Florence County Sheriff’s Office introduces its enhanced SWAT te - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Florence County Sheriff’s Office introduces its enhanced SWAT team

By Nia Watson, Reporter
Connect
Florence County Sheriff's Office SWAT and SRT training (Source: WMBF News) Florence County Sheriff's Office SWAT and SRT training (Source: WMBF News)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Florence County Sheriff's Office recently revealed a new Special Response Team (SRT) as a component to its Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, along with other improvements.

The SWAT and SRT teams now train once a week instead of twice a month.

FCSO Lt. Mark Fuleihan, with the special operations division, said officers start the day at 6 a.m. with intense physical, tactical and firearm training.

"We have raised our PT standards, our firearms qualifications," Fuleihan said.

Finishing the day with firearm practice, Fuleihan said a team member’s primary weapon is an AR-15.

In one exercise, officers practiced shooting with the AR-15s, then quickly switched to a handgun. It’s an exercise that prepares officers should their AR-15 malfunction.

"We have to be able to equally have firepower against violent perpetrators within our community," Fuleihan said.

The SRT has nine team members and responds faster than members of SWAT. Fuleihan said the team was formed at the beginning of this year because of an increase in gun violence, especially mass shootings.

"We have stepped up our active shooting training in regards to SRT, so anytime that there is a credible threat within any of our Florence County schools and industries, SRT is automatically put on standby and/or are deployed.” Fuleihan said.

Cpl. Sheldon Spann, an SRT member, said being on the team requires more specialized training than deputies typically receive.

"We have to come together and it's fast, so of course the trainings got a little more difficult, but it's gotten faster so you want speed along with accuracy with that," Spann said.

Spann said while they can never be fully prepared for threatening situations, the enhanced training allows the team to be as prepared as they can be.

"If we see something out here, which the training division and the SWAT commander tries to incorporate, we may see that out there so they try and throw anything at us," Spann said.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT: Pockets of heavy rain, lightning likely Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Pockets of heavy rain, lightning likely Tuesday

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 7:51 AM EDT2018-06-12 11:51:42 GMT
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather

    We are waking up to leftover showers and some low fog this morning. We’ll get some breaks from the rain in the morning and then another round of showers and storms this afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but pockets of heavy rain and lightning will be likely.

    More >>

    We are waking up to leftover showers and some low fog this morning. We’ll get some breaks from the rain in the morning and then another round of showers and storms this afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but pockets of heavy rain and lightning will be likely.

    More >>

  • 2018 SC Voters election guide: Ballot questions, polling places, and more on the June 12 primaries

    2018 SC Voters election guide: Ballot questions, polling places, and more on the June 12 primaries

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 6:33 AM EDT2018-06-12 10:33:05 GMT
    (Source: WIS)(Source: WIS)
    (Source: WIS)(Source: WIS)

    There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12.  If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.

    More >>

    There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12.  If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.

    More >>

  • South Carolina primary elections: what to know before hitting the polls

    South Carolina primary elections: what to know before hitting the polls

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 7:10 AM EDT2018-06-12 11:10:08 GMT
    Horry County election officials prepare ahead of the South Carolina primary. (Source: WMBF News)Horry County election officials prepare ahead of the South Carolina primary. (Source: WMBF News)

    HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - We are just one day out from the South Carolina Primary election. While candidates across both parties are making a final push to get your vote, there are a few things to keep in mind before you head to the polls that could help make your voting experience go smoothly.

    More >>

    HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - We are just one day out from the South Carolina Primary election. While candidates across both parties are making a final push to get your vote, there are a few things to keep in mind before you head to the polls that could help make your voting experience go smoothly.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly