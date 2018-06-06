Horry County inmate dies after officer finds her unresponsive in jail cell

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An Horry County inmate has died after being found unresponsive in her cell Tuesday night.

According to a press release from the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, an officer at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center found 67-year-old Sharon Kay Envey unresponsive at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Medical staff began CPR and called EMS.

Envey was taken to Conway Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead a short time later, the release stated.

An autopsy was performed Wednesday morning and the preliminary report ruled the death was due to natural causes, according to law enforcement. A preliminary investigation from the State Law Enforcement Division indicates that foul play is not suspected.

Envey was booked on June 3 after being arrested by the North Myrtle Beach Police Department. Online records state that she faced drug charges, including possession of marijuana.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.