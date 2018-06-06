New waterfront restaurant opening Saturday in NMB's Barefoot Landing

The new LuLu's location is opening Saturday in North Myrtle Beach. (Source: WMBF News)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another restaurant will open its doors in the North Myrtle Beach area starting Saturday.

The 450-seat restaurant, called LuLu’s, will be located in the new section of Barefoot Landing called Dockside Village, according to a press release.

This will be the third LuLu's restaurant in the U.S. The other locations are in Alabama and Florida. It will combine dining, nightly live music, and a fun, family-friendly atmosphere.

The owner of LuLu's says relationships are the most important thing to the business

"It's never ever been my intention or my desire to see how many LuLu's I could open,” said Lucy Buffet. “I needed to know that I'm going to put a LuLu's in a place that's going to appreciate it and we can have a really great working relationship with the community."

The 17,000-foot restaurant is hoping to create more than 300 jobs in the North Myrtle Beach Area.

