'She has her eternal playground:' Hundreds gather for candlelight vigil to remember Baby Harlee

By Patrick Lloyd, Reporter
People packed the parking lot of the Chesterfield County Courthouse for the vigil for Baby Harlee. (Source: Patrick Lloyd) People packed the parking lot of the Chesterfield County Courthouse for the vigil for Baby Harlee. (Source: Patrick Lloyd)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Hundreds of people gathered in the parking lot of the Chesterfield County Courthouse Wednesday evening for a candlelight vigil to remember the life of 11-month-old Harlee Lewis.

Baby Harlee’s body was found in a diaper box shortly after her mother, Breanna Lewis, allegedly lied to police, saying her daughter was abducted right out of her arms. That story prompted an Amber Alert.

Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks spoke at the vigil, becoming emotional while talking about the case.

“The most horrible outcome was God’s will,” Brooks said.

One of the hundreds who showed up was Hazel Salgado, who is raising seven grandchildren. She said hearing about the Harlee Lewis case broke her heart.

“I wish to God someone would have spoken up for that baby and did something for her,” Salgado said.

Brooks closed his speech with a message of reassurance.

“Right now, she has her eternal life,” Brooks said. “She has her eternal playground. She has no more pain, no more fear. Only God’s love.”

Brooks says the results of the autopsy are still not available.

Breanna Lewis has since been arrested and charged with filing a false police report, as well as improper disposal of human remains

According to Brooks, once a cause of death is determined, there’s still a chance Lewis could face additional charges.

