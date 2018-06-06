Hartsville police looking for suspect accused of debit, credit card fraud

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Hartsville police are looking for this man in connection with debit and credit card fraud. (Source: Hartsville Police Department)

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Hartsville police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect accused of debit and credit card fraud.

According to a post on the HPD’s Facebook page, investigators are working in conjunction with the Florence Police Department on this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD at (843) 383-3029.

