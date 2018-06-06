Traffic pattern set for CCMF weekend - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Traffic pattern set for CCMF weekend

By Amy Kawata, Video Journalist
Law enforcement have laid out the parking plan for this weekend's Carolina Country Music Festival. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This weekend, thousands of people from all over the country will be in the Grand Strand to hear some of the biggest names in country music perform live at the Carolina Country Music Fest.

Those who are driving into town for the event, or just driving around town will need to know about a special traffic pattern set for the weekend.

Ocean Boulevard between Eighth and Ninth avenues north will be closed starting at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

On Thursday morning at 8 a.m., all traffic on Ocean Boulevard will be diverted westbound on Seventh and Ninth avenues north for those traveling northbound.

Event parking will be available at the old mall lot at 25th Avenue North and Kings Highway. Attendees can get a four-day parking pass for $69.99 or a single-day pass for $24.99. The passes also cover shuttle services to and from the parking lot.

The parking garage at Ninth Avenue North and Kings Highway has spaces open for a fee. Privately-owned lots nearby will also offer parking.

For those who don't want to drive, taxi and ride-share services will also be available.

"Taxi and rideshare services to include Lyft and Uber this year will be utilizing Ninth Avenue North west of Kings Highway. So, that stretch between Kings Highway and Main Street will be designated for taxi and ride-sharing services. We will have it marked with parking signs to let individuals know that’s what it's for. There are some businesses in the area that will allow parking while they are operating and once closed. They will designate that parking towards taxi and ride-share services," said Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby.

