Police release photo of suspect in armed robbery at Little River bank

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Police on scene of the robbery at the Carolina Trust bank in Little River. (Source: David Warner)

Police on scene of the robbery at the Carolina Trust bank in Little River. (Source: David Warner)

Police are looking for this suspect in connection with Wednesday's bank robbery at the Carolina Trust in Little River. (Source: Horry County Police Department)

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) – Police have released a surveillance photo of the suspect accused of robbing the Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union in Little River Wednesday afternoon while armed with a gun.

According to an incident report from the Horry County Police Department, a black man wearing a black sweatshirt, a blue bandana with white square-like patterns, gold aviator sunglasses and medium blue sneakers came in and went to one of the teller stations.

The suspect reportedly pointed a gun at one of the tellers before handing one a bag and having her place money into it, the report stated.

Police said the man ultimately left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

One person was transported to a nearby hospital for non-related medical issues.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call the HCPD.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.