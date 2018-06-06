Police release photo of suspect in armed robbery at Little River - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Police release photo of suspect in armed robbery at Little River bank

Police are looking for this suspect in connection with Wednesday's bank robbery at the Carolina Trust in Little River. (Source: Horry County Police Department) Police are looking for this suspect in connection with Wednesday's bank robbery at the Carolina Trust in Little River. (Source: Horry County Police Department)
Police on scene of the robbery at the Carolina Trust bank in Little River. (Source: David Warner) Police on scene of the robbery at the Carolina Trust bank in Little River. (Source: David Warner)
Police on scene of the robbery at the Carolina Trust bank in Little River. (Source: David Warner) Police on scene of the robbery at the Carolina Trust bank in Little River. (Source: David Warner)

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) – Police have released a surveillance photo of the suspect accused of robbing the Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union in Little River Wednesday afternoon while armed with a gun.

According to an incident report from the Horry County Police Department, a black man wearing a black sweatshirt, a blue bandana with white square-like patterns, gold aviator sunglasses and medium blue sneakers came in and went to one of the teller stations. 

The suspect reportedly pointed a gun at one of the tellers before handing one a bag and having her place money into it, the report stated. 

Police said the man ultimately left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

One person was transported to a nearby hospital for non-related medical issues.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call the HCPD. 

  • FIRST ALERT: Pockets of heavy rain, lightning likely Tuesday

    We are waking up to leftover showers and some low fog this morning. We’ll get some breaks from the rain in the morning and then another round of showers and storms this afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but pockets of heavy rain and lightning will be likely.

  • 2018 SC Voters election guide: Ballot questions, polling places, and more on the June 12 primaries

    There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12.  If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.

  • South Carolina primary elections: what to know before hitting the polls

    Horry County election officials prepare ahead of the South Carolina primary. (Source: WMBF News)Horry County election officials prepare ahead of the South Carolina primary. (Source: WMBF News)

    HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - We are just one day out from the South Carolina Primary election. While candidates across both parties are making a final push to get your vote, there are a few things to keep in mind before you head to the polls that could help make your voting experience go smoothly.

