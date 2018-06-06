Man charged with attempted murder after Loris shooting

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 22-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge in connection to a shooting last week on Cedar Branch Road in the Loris area.

Tremayne Tyrone Green was arrested by the US Marshals.

On May 29, police responded to the area Turkey Hollow Road and Cedar Branch Road in regards to a shots fired complaint, according to an Horry County Police Department incident report. Police say a witness on scene told officers Green was shooting at the victim. The victim says he was talking to the suspect in a driveway off Cedar Branch Drive, and when he began to drive off, Green reportedly began shooting at him.

Police located several spent shell casings on the roadway.

Green is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.