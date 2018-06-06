Conway man federally indicted on gun, drug charges

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway man was indicted in federal court on gun and drug charges and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted, according to a news from the US Department of Justice.

Eron Jordan, 26, was indicted on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, assisted by the Conway Police Department and the Horry County Police Department, the release says.

The US Attorney stresses Jordan is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.