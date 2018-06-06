Deal Diva: What the heck is Woot?

Amazon's Woot offers daily deals and limited time offers on dozens of products and items. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It's another spot to nab great online deals.

The website Woot offers deals on everything from electronics, tools, garden and even t-shirts, but only for a limited time.

The question is stamped on its website; who the heck is Woot? Well, the deals website has been around since 2004 and was actually bought by Amazon in 2010.

The site was first known for offering just one product per day until they sold out. Now, Woot.com offers daily deals and limited time offers in seven categories.

From home and kitchen, electronics, sports and outdoors, and even gourmet, shoppers can find insanely low prices on stuff you can use and/or need.

Most of the deals all fall under "strike while the iron is hot," as they will be offered for a limited time or until sold out.

Amazon announced new shopping benefits with updated Prime memberships. Now, members are offered free standard shipping on all Woot orders and free express shipping on all Woot shirt orders, which offers online deals for hundreds of design graphic printed t-shirts.

Shoppers can find some great gifts for dad, with the daily deal offering tees for dad for under $20.

Shoppers are able to download the Woot app for IOS and Android, and sign up for push notifications to receive alerts on deals.

