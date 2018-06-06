Deal Diva: What the heck is Woot? - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Deal Diva: What the heck is Woot?

By Christel Bell, Anchor
Connect
Amazon's Woot offers daily deals and limited time offers on dozens of products and items. (Source: WMBF News) Amazon's Woot offers daily deals and limited time offers on dozens of products and items. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It's another spot to nab great online deals. 

The website Woot offers deals on everything from electronics, tools, garden and even t-shirts, but only for a limited time. 

The question is stamped on its website; who the heck is Woot? Well, the deals website has been around since 2004 and was actually bought by Amazon in 2010. 

The site was first known for offering just one product per day until they sold out. Now, Woot.com offers daily deals and limited time offers in seven categories. 

From home and kitchen, electronics, sports and outdoors, and even gourmet, shoppers can find insanely low prices on stuff you can use and/or need.

Most of the deals all fall under "strike while the iron is hot," as they will be offered for a limited time or until sold out. 

Amazon announced new shopping benefits with updated Prime memberships. Now, members are offered free standard shipping on all Woot orders and free express shipping on all Woot shirt orders, which offers online deals for hundreds of design graphic printed t-shirts. 

Shoppers can find some great gifts for dad, with the daily deal offering tees for dad for under $20.

Shoppers are able to download the Woot app for IOS and Android, and sign up for push notifications to receive alerts on deals.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Deal Diva: What the heck is Woot?More>>

  • Save Money with Christel!

    Deal Diva

    Deal Diva

    Every Wednesday at 4pm, Christel Bell brings you some great ways for you and your family to save money!

    More >>

    Every Wednesday at 4pm, Christel Bell brings you some great ways for you and your family to save money!

    More >>

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT: Pockets of heavy rain, lightning likely Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Pockets of heavy rain, lightning likely Tuesday

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 7:51 AM EDT2018-06-12 11:51:42 GMT
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather

    We are waking up to leftover showers and some low fog this morning. We’ll get some breaks from the rain in the morning and then another round of showers and storms this afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but pockets of heavy rain and lightning will be likely.

    More >>

    We are waking up to leftover showers and some low fog this morning. We’ll get some breaks from the rain in the morning and then another round of showers and storms this afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but pockets of heavy rain and lightning will be likely.

    More >>

  • 2018 SC Voters election guide: Ballot questions, polling places, and more on the June 12 primaries

    2018 SC Voters election guide: Ballot questions, polling places, and more on the June 12 primaries

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 6:33 AM EDT2018-06-12 10:33:05 GMT
    (Source: WIS)(Source: WIS)
    (Source: WIS)(Source: WIS)

    There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12.  If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.

    More >>

    There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12.  If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.

    More >>

  • South Carolina primary elections: what to know before hitting the polls

    South Carolina primary elections: what to know before hitting the polls

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 7:10 AM EDT2018-06-12 11:10:08 GMT
    Horry County election officials prepare ahead of the South Carolina primary. (Source: WMBF News)Horry County election officials prepare ahead of the South Carolina primary. (Source: WMBF News)

    HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - We are just one day out from the South Carolina Primary election. While candidates across both parties are making a final push to get your vote, there are a few things to keep in mind before you head to the polls that could help make your voting experience go smoothly.

    More >>

    HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - We are just one day out from the South Carolina Primary election. While candidates across both parties are making a final push to get your vote, there are a few things to keep in mind before you head to the polls that could help make your voting experience go smoothly.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly