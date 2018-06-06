VIDEO: Timmonsville girl recovers from shooting that killed moth - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

VIDEO: Timmonsville girl recovers from shooting that killed mother, two sisters

A girl who was injured in shooting that ended the life of her mother and two sisters recovers at MUSC in Charleston. (Source: Theodothia Smith via Facebook) A girl who was injured in shooting that ended the life of her mother and two sisters recovers at MUSC in Charleston. (Source: Theodothia Smith via Facebook)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - An 8-year-old girl who was injured in a horrific shooting that ended the life of her mother and two sisters is back home recovering. The girl’s aunt posted video of the girl recovering at the MUSC in Charleston.

Cheresse Lutricia Jackson, 39, of Timmonsville, and her two daughters, 14-year-old Nykerria Shanyia Jackson and 12-year-old Breyanna Priscilla Jackson were killed in a shooting last Thursday morning at a home on Chaney Grove Road in the Timmonsville area, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

Jackson’s husband and other daughter were also injured in the shooting. They are both released from the hospital and doing great, according to the girl’s aunt, Theodothia Smith, who posted Facebook video of the girl recovering.

The suspect in the shooting has been identified as 35-year-old Antwain Lashawn Adams, according to Deputy Sheriff Glenn Kirby. He is currently in custody at the Florence County Detention Center and charged with three counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder. Investigators say Adams had a firearm when he entered the victims' home, without permission and intended to kill the family.

