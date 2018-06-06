WMBF gets area set for Carolina Country Music Fest with kickoff special

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – WMBF News got the Grand Strand set for this weekend's Carolina Country Music Festival with a kickoff special that aired Wednesday.

The special, which can be viewed above, featured interviews with CCMF artists, insider information from the event organizer, a look at the weather during the four-day music festival, and the chance to win two Super VIP tickets to the Thursday night Kickoff Concert with Cole Swindell.

Click here to enter to win.

