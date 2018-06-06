Deputies looking for missing 52-year-old Murrells Inlet man

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a missing 52-year-old Murrells Inlet man.

David Scott Woolslayer is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds with blue eyes, thinning brown hair and a short graying beard.

If you have any information on Woolslayer's whereabouts, contact the Georgetown Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102. Anonymous tips may also be sent by using Text-A-Tip. Just dial 274637 from any text enabled cell phone, and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message. This service is for crime tips only.

