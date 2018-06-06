Allegiant Airlines announces new routes to MYR

Allegiant Airlines has announced four new routes to Myrtle Beach International Airport (Source: Allegiant)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Allegiant Airlines has announced four new routes to Myrtle Beach International Airport with one-way fares as low as $43, according to a news release.

The new seasonal service to MYR includes:

Flint, Michigan via Bishop International Airport (FNT) – beginning June 6 with fares as low as $45

via Bishop International Airport (FNT) – beginning June 6 with fares as low as $45 Louisville, Kentucky via Louisville International Airport (SDF) – beginning June 6 with fares as low as $45.

via Louisville International Airport (SDF) – beginning June 6 with fares as low as $45. Kansas City, Missouri via Kansas City International Airport (MCI) – beginning June 8 with fares as low as $54.

via Kansas City International Airport (MCI) – beginning June 8 with fares as low as $54. Nashville, Tennessee via Nashville International Airport (BNA) – beginning June 8 with fares as low as $43.

“We’re thrilled to be launching these four new flights to Myrtle Beach this week,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue. “We’ve received numerous requests for additional flights to the Grand Strand and are happy to meet that demand with these new ultra-low-cost, nonstop routes.”

The new routes will operate twice weekly, bringing the total number of Allegiant routes to MYR to 20, the release says.

To book a flight, click here.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.