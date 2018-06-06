FIRST ALERT: Mostly sunny skies with slight risk of stray shower tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Wednesday morning is shaping up nicely. We’ll have to keep an eye out for fog early this morning, but so far we don’t have any major issues.

Wednesday will still see mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 80s at the beach and the mid-90s inland. Humidity starts to slowly creep back in today, but it won't be that noticeable until Thursday. There’s a slight risk of a stray shower tonight, and better rain chances tomorrow afternoon.

Late week, the reprieve from hot air is over, as temperatures begin to climb, along with the humidity. This also means the return of afternoon pop up storm chances.

This weekend's forecast for Carolina Country Music Festival is trending mostly dry with only a few isolated showers through the end of the concert weekend on Sunday afternoon. Temperatures trending back up into the upper 80s with the humidity making it feel hotter.

