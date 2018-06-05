Florence leaders announce plans to build two new community centers

Florence County will be getting two new community centers. (Source: WMBF News)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – On Tuesday, the Florence City Council announced plans to build two community centers at Doctor Lola Jones Park and Maple Park.

Last October, the Florence City Council approved the ordinance and back in April contractors were chosen to tackle the two projects.

Approximately $2 million of funding will be used for the design and construction of the community centers

For city Leaders who supported this project, Tuesday was a huge success.

“I am really proud to stand here today because I have been working really hard for so long to get a building on this park,” Florence City Councilwoman Pat Moore, of District 2, said. “Even though I live in east Florence, all of Florence is mine so I have to work in each and every part for it to happen and for us to flourish and grow.”

The design process is going to take four to six months, and construction is slated to begin this fall.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.