Horry police looking for credit card thief, suspect accused of opening packages at UPS

By Eric Weisfeld, Anchor
Michael Paul Bays (Source: Horry County Police Dept.) Michael Paul Bays (Source: Horry County Police Dept.)
Daquarius Raquan Oshare Wilson (Source: Horry County Police Dept.) Daquarius Raquan Oshare Wilson (Source: Horry County Police Dept.)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One suspect is charged with breaking into a car, stealing a purse and going on a shopping spree with the victim's credit card.

A second suspect is charged with opening packages at the UPS where he worked and stealing the items inside.

First, 29-year-old Michael Paul Bays’ girlfriend admitted to Horry County police the suspect broke into a car last month at the Kroger on U.S. 17 Business, stole a purse and used the victim's credit card at several stores. 

She admits she drove the car to Circle K where a purchase was made totaling more than $80. She says they also went to the Dollar General and then to a Family Dollar, where the card was declined.  Bays is charged with breaking into a motor vehicle and financial transaction card fraud. 

His last known address is on Manner Circle in Myrtle Beach. 

Horry County Police are also looking for 24-year-old Daquarius Raquan Oshare Wilson. Authorities say he's charged with three incidents where packages were opened and items were removed at the UPS on George Bishop Parkway in Myrtle Beach, where the suspect worked.  

In one instance, it's alleged three pieces of jewelry were removed. The remaining packages were delivered to Kay Jewelers at Coastal Grand Mall.

In two other instances, packages were opened and items destined for Jared's in Tanger Outlets in North Myrtle Beach were removed.  Wilson is charged with three counts of obtaining goods under false pretenses over $2,000 but less than $10,000. His last known address is on Kings Street in Myrtle Beach.

