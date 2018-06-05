Investigators seeking answers in Florence County shooting that left a teen dead

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with providing information into a deadly shooting that happened on May 31.

According to an FCSO press release, when the deputies arrived on scene on Williston Road, they found 16-year-old Tyus Burnett dead. Florence Country Coroner Keith Von Lutcken confirmed that Burnett died from a gunshot wound.

FCSO investigators and the coroner’s office need the public’s in identifying the suspect or suspects that might be involved in the shooting.

The Florence County Sheriff’s office is asking that anyone that has any information on the incident is asked to contact FCSO investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 372.

