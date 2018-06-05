‘You'll never forget him:’ Pee Dee family devastated after relative dies in farming accident

One of Windham's family farms on Hibiscus Road in Lamar (Source: WMBF News)

Ted Windham (far right) and his family (Source: Windham family)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The family of the man killed in a farming accident in Darlington County is speaking out.

Ted Windham, 68, died after he was run over by a tractor Monday afternoon, according to the Darlington County coroner.

The deadly accident happened at Windham’s family farm on Hibiscus Road in Lamar. Tuesday afternoon, more than a dozen of his relatives came together in this time of need.

Several family members said Windham was well known and well-loved in the Lamar community.

"He was like a best friend to me," his grandson, David Cribb Jr., said.

"He was the best dad anyone could ever ask for," his daughter, Jennifer Cribb, said.

"He always wants to hug,” his granddaughter, Amia Windham, said. “Every time he wants a hug, he squeezes you tight."

If there was one constant in Windham’s life, it was his love for farming. It’s a family tradition that dates back to 1930.

Windham farms currently span across three counties and are a leading produce provider for Darlington County.

Windham's son in law, David Cribb, said the accident happened as Windham was working on the family farm.

Cribb learned something was wrong when Windham's brother rushed to his home, but when they got to the scene, it was too late.

"He came down to the house and said that I needed to come with him and that there was an emergency and Ted was hurt," Cribb said. "It's awful. It's very … very heartbreaking."

When he wasn't farming, family members said Windham was cheering on his grandchildren at all of their local football and softball games.

Family members said over the past 24 hours, many people in the community have come by to pay their respects.

“He was a good man. He loved everybody and cared about everybody,” David Cribb said. “He made sure everybody was happy.”

While it was an unfortunate event, Windham passed away doing what he loved and that's how his family said he will be remembered.

"Everybody that loves him will remember him. You'll never forget him. There's nobody else like him in this world," David Cribb said.

Windham's funeral is Friday at 3 p.m. at Christian Pathway Church in Lamar.

