Man arrested in shooting that led to lockdown of daycares in north end of Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police have arrested a man accused of firing a weapon in the area of Blynn Drive, which led to a precautionary lockdown of area daycares on Monday.

According to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, Jeffery Neal Harris faces charges of attempted murder, armed robbery, simple possession of marijuana and leaving the scene of an accident.

A preliminary investigation determined a traffic crash took place during the incident.

Police continue to search for a second suspect who is described by police as a bald black male last seen wearing a tan shirt and blue jeans with no shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at (843) 918-1382.

