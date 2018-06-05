Mixed-use development could be coming to downtown Myrtle Beach

Business owners in the plaza neighboring the proposed development said they’re looking forward to something new coming to the area. (Source: City of Myrtle Beach/WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Planning Commission took a look at two new developments for the city at their workshop Tuesday and gave feedback to the presenters.

The Ocean Villas development is proposed to bring 36 single-family homes to the area of 67th Avenue North and Montgomery Lane.

Myrtle Beach Planning Director Carol Coleman said it’s common to see smaller developments planned for areas like this because there aren’t many large lots of land left in already developed areas.

Coleman said the developer plans to go in and clean up around the lakes in the area and put the homes around the body of water. It’s expected to be a gated community with smaller lots.

Some members of the planning commission expressed concerns over parking and lack of common space in the plans.

Another development went before the planning commission Tuesday even though a vote was not taken. There are plans for a mixed-use development near Ocean Boulevard and Seventh Avenue North in downtown Myrtle Beach.

"What we're doing here is one in which you have ground-floor commercial, whether it's retail or restaurant, that sort of business use and then the upper floors two through four are actually visitor-accommodation dwellings,” said Tom Miller, an architect working on the project for Miller Design Services.

"I think everything coming to the boulevard is a good thing. It's going to bring more people, more attractions. It can only be good,” said Mac Alon, owner of New York Pizza Kitchen.

"I think any new development will help the area. As you see people making improvements to existing buildings, then other buildings start trying to fix themselves up,” said Coleman.

Both projects are expected to come back to the planning commission at its next meeting on June 19.

