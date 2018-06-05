FIRST ALERT: After a comfy day, heat and humidity ramp up again - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: After a comfy day, heat and humidity ramp up again

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A nice reprieve from the summer heat today, but it comes to an end as we head into the second half of the week. 

This evening we continue to be comfortably warm with temperatures staying in the 80s until sunset. Another cool and comfy night as lows again dip into the 60s across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. 

Wednesday will still see mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 80s. Tomorrow the heat and humidity slowly moves back in, but it won't be that noticeable until Thursday. 

Late week, the reprieve from hot air is over, as temperatures begin to climb, along with the humidity. This also means the return of afternoon pop up storm chances.

This weekend's forecast for Carolina Country Music Festival is trending mostly dry with only a few isolated showers through the end of the concert weekend on Sunday afternoon. Temperatures trending back up into the upper 80s with the humidity making it feel hotter.

