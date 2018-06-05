Firefighters, police hold active shooter training at Inlet Squar - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Firefighters, police hold active shooter training at Inlet Square Mall

By Patrick Lloyd, Reporter
The training took place at the building where JC Penny used to be. (Source: Patrick Lloyd WMBF) The training took place at the building where JC Penny used to be. (Source: Patrick Lloyd WMBF)

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – Firefighters and paramedics with Murrells Inlet Garden City Fire Rescue, and police officers and SWAT team members with the Horry County Police Department got the chance to work through a realistic simulation of an active shooter situation Tuesday at the Inlet Square Mall.

MIGC Capt. Jerry Howerton says they set the training up and HCPD’s SWAT team joined in as well.

HCPD Sgt. Danny Furr says joint training exercises like this between two agencies are important.

“The coordination between the guys who are doing the medical portion of it and the guys who are tasked with stopping the threat, those things are hand in hand,” Furr said.

The simulation took place where the JC Penny store used to be. Since the building is empty, Inlet Square Mall management decided to allow the agencies to use it for the training.

Dummies, which represented either shooters or victims, were placed all around the building. The SWAT team members had to take those victims and transport them to firefighters and paramedics.

Furr says situations like this are important because it’s better to be prepared than not.

“Working it out here is much better than working it out the day of,” he said.

Howerton added he’s hoping to do more training like this. He’d also like Horry County Schools to allow them to use a school to train in during the summer break.

