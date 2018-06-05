Police: Women stole ice cream cake, bars from Carolina Forest Dairy Queen

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

These three women are believed to have stolen items from an area Dairy Queen. (Source: HCPD)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are asking for the public’s help in locating three women believed to have stolen items from a Carolina Forest Dairy Queen.

According to an Horry County Police Department incident report, officers were called to the Dairy Queen on May 22 to discuss a theft that happened on April 20.

Store employees said three women came into the restaurant and “deliberately concealed and carried out” an ice cream cake and two boxes of Buster Bars ice cream bars.

Police were given photos and video footage of the alleged theft.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD at (843) 915-TIPS.

