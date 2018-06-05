Man charged for reported kidnapping, assault in Myrtle Beach - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man charged for reported kidnapping, assault in Myrtle Beach

By Aaron Ladd, Digital Journalist
Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Police have arrested a man in connection to an alleged assault and kidnapping Monday off Maple Street in Myrtle Beach.

James Edward White III, 26, was arrested Monday and charged with first degree kidnapping and assault for his role in the June 4 incident, according to jail records at a Myrtle Beach Police report.

The report states Edwards, and another at-large suspect, forced an unnamed juvenile victim at gunpoint into a Silver Mercury Grand Marquis. Officers responded to a 911 call and dispatched to the Carolina Breeze Apartments where they found a vehicle matching the caller's description, according to a police report.

The vehicle fled southbound down Highway 15 before turning into the Shell Cove Mobile Home Park, where the suspects hit a dead end and fled on foot, the report states.

Police were able to apprehend one person fleeing from the vehicle, but the police report identified him as the supposed victim. Officers gave chase to the other people in the car, but the report does not indicate that they were able to apprehend them at that time. 

Edwards was identified as one of the suspects in the report, but it does not state how or when he was arrested. Jail records show he was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center at 7:53 p.m. Monday.

The investigation is still ongoing.

